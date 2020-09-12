Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.73

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.73 and traded as low as $133.80. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 1,698,933 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.73. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

