Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Growlife shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 306,779 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Growlife alerts:

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Growlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.