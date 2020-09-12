Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of GGM opened at $18.39 on Friday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
