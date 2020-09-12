Handshake Market Capitalization Hits $53.93 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and $717,930.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,381.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.03687591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.02204598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00488008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00832046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00641534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 307,416,657 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.