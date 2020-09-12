Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises 1.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. 3,955,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,061. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

