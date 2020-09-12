Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 3,955,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

