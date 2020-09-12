Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00017542 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $24.93 million and $949,871.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 76.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,561.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.03645697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.02168729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00483251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00820984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00632059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,458,374 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

