Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.58 Million

Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $174.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.99 million. Healthequity posted sales of $157.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $727.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $729.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.96 million, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $803.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 27.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 2,970,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

