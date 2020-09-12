HeartBout (HB) Price Down 0.8% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $68,212.39 and approximately $790.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

