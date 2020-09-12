Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.99.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Corp will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

