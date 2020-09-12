Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.99.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Corp will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

