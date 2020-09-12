Highside Global Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Highside Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 9.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.