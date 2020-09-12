Highside Global Management LLC Takes $10.63 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,000. Copart makes up about 6.2% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after buying an additional 2,173,178 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after buying an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.