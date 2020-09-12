Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.27

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $22.45. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 113,060 shares.

HCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

