Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 214.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,431. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

