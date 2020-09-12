Hound Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 21,500,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,776,887. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.