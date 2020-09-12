Hound Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kindred Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 920,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 156,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 143,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

