Hound Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,455 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Waitr worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRH. B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

