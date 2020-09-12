Hound Partners LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 894,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Evofem Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,250 shares of company stock worth $32,658 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 10,802,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,532. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVFM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

