Hound Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 190,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,842. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

