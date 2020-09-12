Hound Partners LLC Invests $821,000 in Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 117,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 725,000 shares of company stock worth $17,159,750.

NYSE:FRG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 384,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.