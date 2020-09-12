Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,558. Albertsons Companies Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

