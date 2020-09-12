Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 858,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,959,000. Kirby makes up approximately 4.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned 1.43% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 64,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 481.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

