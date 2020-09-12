Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,000. Credit Acceptance comprises about 1.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.55. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

