Hound Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 157,035 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,417,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 6.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.29% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,747,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.75. 230,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $30,742,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

