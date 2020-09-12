Hound Partners LLC Sells 27,790 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hound Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.