Hound Partners LLC Sells 523,613 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Hound Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,613 shares during the period. Zuora makes up approximately 3.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Zuora worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zuora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Zuora by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

ZUO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

