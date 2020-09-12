Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Commscope accounts for 0.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Commscope as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM remained flat at $$8.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

