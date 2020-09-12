Ink (INK) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ink has a market capitalization of $593,326.58 and $95,178.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00266097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01626920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00204232 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

