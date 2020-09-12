Innealta Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. 4,167,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,668. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

