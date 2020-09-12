Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.21. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 22,042 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.46.

In other news, Director Stéphane Amine purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,604.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.