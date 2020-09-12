Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

