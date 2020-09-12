Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.