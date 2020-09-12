Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,785.67

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,785.67 and traded as high as $4,486.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $4,419.00, with a volume of 504,304 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,820 ($49.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,076.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,785.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

