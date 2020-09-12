Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.49

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $16.66. Interfor shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 233,488 shares.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor Corp will post 1.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

