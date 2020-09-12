Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.17. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 6,831 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

