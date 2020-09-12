Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. 955,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,545. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

