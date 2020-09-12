Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 876,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Invacare accounts for 1.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Invacare worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Invacare by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 17.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 170,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 529.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 896,840 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 127.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 444,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 301.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 387,673 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of IVC stock remained flat at $$6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 153,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,787. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

