Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VKQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,360. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
