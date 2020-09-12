Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VKQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,360. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 240,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.