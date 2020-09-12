Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 93.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 140.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 154,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,936. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

