Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,809,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,811,860. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

