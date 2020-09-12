Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IUSS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

