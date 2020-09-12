Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 32,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 13.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.