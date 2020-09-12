Ironwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.94. 1,660,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.