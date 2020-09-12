Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.52.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

