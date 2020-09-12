iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,658 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,650 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41.

