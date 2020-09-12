iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU remained flat at $$18.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831,318. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.