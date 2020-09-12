iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,914. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.