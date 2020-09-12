iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,581 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $268,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.38. 3,490,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,366. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.