iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.38. 3,490,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,366. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

