iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.